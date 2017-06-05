NBA Finals Highlights: Stephen Curry Records Triple-Double As Warriors Take 2-0 Lead

For the second straight game the Golden State Warriors simply had too much firepower, but this time it was the reigning two-time MVP leading the charge. Stephen Curry recorded his first career playoff triple-double with 32 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds to lead the Warriors to a 132-113 victory in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

For the second straight year the Warriors have jumped out to a 2-0 lead on the Cleveland Cavaliers and Curry was the catalyst on this night as he led a third quarter run to put the game away. He did have plenty of help however as Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson each paid major dividends.

Thompson finally got going after a long cold spell in these playoffs, making four three-pointers in route to 22 points. Durant was again the Warriors leading scorer with 33 points on the night, but his defensive contributions were arguably even more important as he finished with three steals and five blocks.

LeBron James did everything he could do for the Cavaliers as he finished with 29 points, 11 rebounds, and 14 assists. With his ninth career NBA Finals triple-double James tied Magic Johnson for the all-time lead. Unfortunately for James he got little help.

Kevin Love continued his strong play throughout these playoffs as he finished with 27 points, but All-Star Kyrie Irving finished with only 19 points on 8-23 shooting. No one else on the Cavaliers scored more than eight points as key role players like J.R Smith and Tristan Thompson were non-factors.

The series now shifts to Cleveland where Game 3 will take place at the Quicken Loans Arena on Wednesday and Game 4 on Friday.