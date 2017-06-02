NBA Finals Highlights: Kevin Durant Leads Warriors In Game 1 Rout Of Cavaliers



The much-anticipated 2017 NBA Finals began Thursday night at Oracle Arena, and Game 1 ended in similar fashion as other Golden State Warriors victories have during this year’s playoffs — in a rout — this time at the expense of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Kevin Durant scored a game-high 38 points and had eight rebounds and eight assists in the Warriors’ 113-91 drubbing of the reigning champions. It marked the third straight year the Warriors took Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Durant enjoyed a free lane to the basket for much of the first half, throwing down six dunks within the first 24 minutes. He entered the night shooting 55 percent during the playoffs, though finished a notch below that in Game 1 at 14-of-26 (54 percent).

Not to be outdone, Stephen Curry chipped in with 28 points on 11-for-22 shooting, including 6-of-11 from 3-point range. He added 10 assists and six rebounds to boot. No other Warriors player scored in double digits.

Perhaps most impressively, the Warriors only committed four turnovers; two apiece by Curry and Draymond Green.

LeBron James led the Cavaliers with 28 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists. Kyrie Irving did his part, pouring in 24 points on 10-of-22 from the field. Kevin Love pulled down a game-high 21 rebounds and scored 15 points.

The NBA Finals continue Sunday night, with tipoff for Game 2 at Oracle Arena set for 6 p.m. PT. The series will shift to Cleveland for Games 3 (Wednesday) and 4 (Friday).