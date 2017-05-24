NBA Draft Rumors: Michigan Forward D.J. Wilson To Remain In Draft

As the 2017 NBA Draft draws nearer, the date in which players must decide whether or not to remain in the draft is also getting closer. While most players expected to go in the lottery stay in the draft basically every year, those players projected to go near the end of the first round have a much tougher decision.

One of those players this year is Michigan big man D.J. Wilson, an intriguing prospect with great size, length, and athleticism who has also shown the ability to step out on the perimeter and knock down shots from deep.

According to Jonathan Givony of Draft Express, Wilson has decided to remain in the draft rather than return to Michigan for his junior season:

Sources tell DraftExpress that D.J. Wilson is keeping his name in the 2017 NBA Draft and will not return to Michigan. — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 24, 2017

Wilson deciding to remain in the draft would seem to be an indication that he believes he’ll be taken in the first round as second-round picks do not get guaranteed contracts. Even though there are some concerns about Wilson’s toughness, he still offers plenty of promise and is someone the Lakers would likely consider with their 28th overall pick.

In this new era of NBA basketball, Wilson fits the mold of the ideal big man. He is a good rebounder and rim protector who has the quickness to switch out on guards on defense. He also shot 37.3 percent from three-point range last season.

The Lakers are currently working out players in all ranges since they own picks at the top and bottom of the first round. With Thomas Robinson a free agent and Tarik Black on a non-guaranteed contract, along with a strong possibility they take a guard with the second overall pick, someone like Wilson could get strong consideration if he’s available.