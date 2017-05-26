NBA Draft Rumors: De’Aaron Fox Plans To Work Out For Lakers And Sixers

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently in the evaluation process with the NBA Draft being less than a month away on June 22. Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka are doing their due diligence in bringing in as many draft prospects as possible before figuring out what they want to do with the No. 2 and No. 28 picks next month.

One player that might be in consideration for the Lakers at No. 2 is De’Aaron Fox out of Kentucky. UCLA’s Lonzo Ball appears to be the most likely choice for Los Angeles at that spot, but Fox could make a strong case if he can impress the Lakers brass during a workout session.

According to Mark Medina of the L.A. Daily News, Fox plans to work out for the Lakers as well as the Philadelphia 76ers, who own the third overall pick, in the coming weeks:

Not surprising: De'Aaron Fox plans to work out for Lakers and Sixers. Lakers' workout likely to happen mid-June (week of 11-17) — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) May 27, 2017

The Sixers may have the toughest decision to make with the third overall pick in the draft come June 22. Markelle Fultz out of Washington appears to be the favorite to go No. 1 with Ball just behind with everyone expecting the Lakers to take him at No. 2, but who goes at No. 3 has been an ongoing debate with no clear candidate for the third spot.

Along with Fox, Duke’s Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson out of Kansas are also expected to get strong consideration at No. 3. Philadelphia has needs at multiple positions and could go with Fox as their point guard of the future, but with Ben Simmons preparing to be their primary ball-handler, Jackson and Tatum may be more intriguing options for the Sixers.

As for the Lakers, drafting Ball makes a lot of sense considering his ability to do a lot of different things on the basketball floor. Fox, however, has one major drawback. He is not a strong shooter which leads many to believe Ball has the edge over the former Wildcats star.

Obviously, opinions can change after individual workouts with teams, and that may be the case for Fox after he shows the Lakers and Sixers what he’s capable of in the coming weeks.