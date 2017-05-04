NBA Draft: Potential No. 1 Pick Markelle Fultz Got Hops

Markelle Fultz can get up! Along with being the top prospect in the upcoming 2017 NBA Draft, Fultz is a high-flyer with an ability to play above the rim which will likely have him on highlights often on the next level.

The soon-to-be 19-year-old Fultz has yet to have his vertical leap measured. Fultz, unlike UCLA’s Lonzo Ball, is expected to attend the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago from May 6-14. He won’t be doing on-court activities, but there’s a chance his vertical could get measured at the combine or if he decides to workout for NBA teams.

It will be a busy couple of months for teams around the league as front office personnel get deep into the processing of evaluating talent in preparation for the upcoming 2017 NBA Draft. Fultz will be one player that will be getting a lot of attention throughout this process.

At this point, Fultz sits atop of many NBA mock drafts with the consensus being he’ll be the No. 1 overall pick come June 22. With Fultz widely considered the top prospect, teams with the best odds to get to be in contention to grab him early in the draft will be doing their due diligence to figure out if he truly is the best player coming out of college.

The Los Angeles Lakers will be keeping a close eye on Fultz as well as Ball (UCLA), Josh Jackson (Kansas), Jayson Tatum (Duke), and De’Aaron Fox (Kentucky) if they’re able to keep their top-three protected pick during the NBA Draft Lottery on May 16. If the Lakers get the top pick, they’ll have to seriously consider Fultz with it potentially being a two-man race with Ball for No. 1 overall.