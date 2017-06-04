NBA Draft News: Jerry Colangelo Believes People Around Lonzo Ball Could Be ‘Challenging’

With the NBA Draft just over two weeks away, the rumors are flying, and many of them include UCLA guard Lonzo Ball. It’s still not clear whether or not Ball will work out for any team besides the Los Angeles Lakers, his hometown team, and preferred landing spot. While he is the favorite for the Lakers to select second overall, rumors have popped up suggesting that they might not be as enamored with him as most think.

Should the Lakers pass on Ball, the Philadelphia 76ers could snag him with the third pick, but club adviser Jerry Colangelo had some interesting comments in regards to selecting him. On the “Carlin and Reese Show” on 94 WIP in Philadelphia, Colangelo expressed his concerns:

“I think Ball is a terrific prospect and could have an outstanding NBA future,” Colangelo told the Carlin and Reese radio show on 94 WIP. “I think it’s going to be challenging with the people around him, without being specific. “And yet, I don’t think teams should bypass the player because they have those concerns. At the end of the day, what wins in this league is talent, and this is a very talented young man.”

Of course, most understand that while Colangelo doesn’t directly refer to him, the challenging people around Lonzo is referring to his father, LaVar Ball. Thus far, most organizations have publicly claimed that LaVar would not factor into the decision of whether or not to draft Lonzo, but behind closed doors, the discussions are almost certainly occurring.

As Colangelo notes, teams are unlikely to pass on Lonzo because of his father’s outspoken personality if they believe that he is the top talent available. However, with players like Josh Jackson, De’Aaron Fox, and Jayson Tatum out there, it’s possible that Los Angeles could get pulled in a different direction.