NBA Draft News: Celtics Schedule Workout With Markelle Fultz

The 2017 NBA Draft is only a few weeks away. Teams around the league continue to evaluate talent with draft day approaching. The Boston Celtics, who own the top pick in the draft, are expected to take Markelle Fultz at No. 1 overall on June 22, and now the team will get their first look at the former Huskies star.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical, the Celtics have scheduled a workout with Fultz:

Sources: Potential No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz will workout for the Boston Celtics on Tuesday at the team's practice facility. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 4, 2017

Apparently, Fultz will be spending two days with the Celtics, via Wojnarowski:

Fultz is expected to undergo a physical and spend time meeting with top Boston officials over Monday and Tuesday too, sources said. https://t.co/CIKNmNRhx9 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 4, 2017

With all signs pointing to the Celtics taking Fultz with the No. 1 pick in the draft later this month, things start to get interesting with the Los Angeles Lakers sitting at No. 2. Lonzo Ball continues to be the obvious choice for the Lakers, but there has been a lot of talk about the team potentially passing on the UCLA product if he doesn’t really impress the team during his workout in Los Angeles which is scheduled for June 7.

Although it is merely speculation at this point that the Lakers could pass on drafting Ball, there is a lot of intriguing talent that will be available once Fultz is off the board. Magic Johnson and company could choose to go with De’Aaron Fox (Kentucky), Jayson Tatum (Duke), or Josh Jackson (Kansas).

Until Ball officially works out for the Lakers, the speculation will continue with some of the other players mentioned potentially moving up the draft board in Los Angeles.