NBA Draft Lottery: Start Time, TV Info, Odds, And More

Tuesday marks a big day in the NBA, and for the Los Angeles Lakers in particular as the NBA Draft lottery, which decided the order of the upcoming draft, is set to take place.

The Lakers, who had the third-worst record in the NBA this season, will need their pick to fall in the top three if they want to keep it, as if it does not then it will be sent to the Philadelphia 76ers to complete the Steve Nash trade.

Luck will need to be on the side of Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson, who will be representing the Lakers Tuesday night, as there is just a 46.9 percent chance that the Lakers stay in the top three.

Despite being the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference this postseason, the Boston Celtics have the best chance of landing the top pick as they own the Brooklyn Nets pick.

The stars will be out Tuesday night hoping to land their respective teams the top overall pick. See what odds each team has at landing the top pick here:

Team Percent at landing No. 1 pick Boston Celtics (via Brooklyn Nets) 25.0 Phoenix Suns 19.9 Los Angeles Lakers 15.6 Philadelphia 76ers 11.9 Orlando Magic 8.8 Minnesota Timberwolves 5.3 New York Knicks 5.3 Sacramento Kings 2.8 Dallas Mavericks 1.7 Sacramento Kings (via New Orleans Pelicans) 1.1 Charlotte Hornets 0.8 Detroit Pistons 0.7 Denver Nuggets 0.6 Miami Heat 0.5

The NBA Draft lottery will begin at 5 p.m. Pacific time Tuesday, and will be aired on ESPN with a streaming option on WatchESPN.