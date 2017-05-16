NBA Draft Lottery: Lakers Keep Their Pick, 2017 Draft Order Revealed

The 2017 NBA Draft Lottery took place Tuesday night, revealing the order of the upcoming draft. Suspense was at an all-time high, for the Los Angeles Lakers fans in particular as the Lakers needed their pick to fall in the top three for them to keep it.

Despite them only having only a 46.9 percent chance of doing that, they were able to hang onto the pick as for the third consecutive year they will be choosing second in the 2017 NBA Draft.

The Boston Celtics, who own the Brooklyn Nets first round pick, came into the lottery with the best chance of landing the top pick, and that ended up working out as they were selected to pick first.

Due to a pick swap, the Philadelphia 76ers earned the third pick as the Sacramento Kings jumped into the top three. The Kings, who now own the 76ers pick, will pick fifth.

That will come right after the Phoenix Suns, who will pick fourth despite holding the second worst record in the NBA this past season.

Since the Lakers were able to keep their pick, that means that their 2018 first round pick will go to the Philadelphia 76ers, unprotected. In addition, instead of sending their 2019 first round pick to the Orlando Magic due to the trade that brought Dwight Howard to Los Angeles, they will now send their 2017 and 2018 second round picks to the Magic.

Here is the order of the 2017 NBA Draft Lottery: