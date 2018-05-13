NBA Draft: LiAngelo Ball Focused On Getting Selected By Lakers

When the Los Angeles Lakers selected Lonzo Ball out of UCLA they knew that they would have to navigate a relationship with his family as well, particularly with his outspoken father, LaVar.

LaVar has long hoped to have all three of his sons playing for the Lakers, and went so far as to say Lonzo would not remain with the team if it didn’t include brothers LiAngelo and LaMelo. The first answer will come with LiAngelo.

He’s entered into the 2018 NBA Draft, though few experts anticipate he will be selected. Additionally, LiAngelo does not appear in ESPN’s list of the top 100 draft-eligible prospects.

Still, the middle Ball son would like to once again link up with his brother on the basketball court. In an interview on ESPN L.A. Radio, LiAngelo made his intentions to play for the Lakers clear:

“Lakers is my priority, for sure. I want to play with my brother. Ever since I played with Zo, we went undefeated. Same thing will happen when we get older. We’re just going to get stronger and faster and better feel for the game. It will be a good outcome. … I’m willing to play for other teams. That’s fine if they pick me. My priority is the Lakers. I just want to play with my brother.”

The Lakers have the 25th and 47th picks in the upcoming draft via the Cleveland Cavaliers and Denver Nuggets, respectively. While they could, in theory, use either pick on LiAngelo, if he does indeed go undrafted as he is projected to do, then the Lakers can give him a look as a free agent if they are inclined to do so.

Of course, despite his brother’s place as one of the Lakers’ building blocks, LiAngelo would have to earn a spot on his own merit, and there is considerable doubt that he will be able to do so.

He opted to forego playing for UCLA last season and instead went to Lithuania and will now have to wow scouts in the states to earn a look.

WANT TO PARTICIPATE IN THE DISCUSSION? CHECK OUT THE NEW LAKERSNATION FORUM CLUB