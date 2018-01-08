Musecage Video: Kobe Bryant Praises Kyrie Irving’s Ability To Use Both Hands Equally

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant has worked extensively in the entertainment industry in recent months as a screenwriter and executive producer, specifically for the making of animated film “Dear Basketball,” which is one of 10 nominees on the shortlist for an Academy Award.

Last month, during an installment for Musecage Basketball Network, Bryant extended valuable advice to three of the more talented big men in Joel Embiid, Kristaps Porzingis and Karl-Anthony Towns. He pointed out that modern centers in today’s NBA should be able to knock down 3-pointers while consistently defending the perimeter on the other end.

Now in the latest Musecage production, Bryant explained how Kyrie Irving’s elite shooting ability allows him to elevate his offensive game in supplementary ways, per ESPN’s YouTube channel:

Bryant believes that in order for a player to be successful offensively, one must develop his shot over time. He cited John Wall and Russell Westbrook as examples of All-Star point guards that struggled with their form in the early part of their respective careers, but stayed patient and found success later down the road.

In addition to shooting, Bryant also opined that driving left and right to the basket is equally essential to a player’s success. He added that if a player isn’t comfortable going in a specific direction, it eliminates one half of the court and allows defenses to key in on those weaknesses.

Bryant also praised Irving’s simple approach on the court, which he believes is more important than “sizzle” and flashiness. The 18-time All-Star was adamant that if one merely sticks to the basics, it will eventually lead to the extraordinary play that puts a player over the top.

