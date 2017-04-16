Metta World Peace Thanks Lakers Organization In Farewell Tweet

After a short stint overseas playing for teams in China and Italy, Metta World Peace gave the NBA another shot. The one-time NBA champion did something no one thought he could do by making the Los Angeles Lakers roster to play alongside Kobe Bryant once again.

Back in October, World Peace was successful in continuing his career for another season in the NBA with Luke Walton and company deciding to keep him on for one more year. Unfortunately, despite Metta’s desire extend his playing career, he won’t be brought for a third straight season with the Lakers brass let him know they’ll be moving on without him.

With World Peace now knowing his time with the storied franchise is over, the 37-year-old took to Twitter to thank the Lakers and all those within the organization that helped him along the way.

Thanks to Dr.Buss , Jeanie, Jim,PJ, Mitch , Luke, Magic for closing out my @Lakers ball career in fashion.

I had a great time as a player. — Metta World Peace (@MettaWorldPeace) April 14, 2017

As a fan favorite since he joined the Lakers back in 2009, World Peace was a beloved member of the team in his final two seasons in Los Angeles. The veteran forward was respected by all within the organization with the coaching staff, players, and members of the front office all singing his praises over the last two years.

With Metta’s time in the NBA more than likely over, the former NBA Defensive Player of the Year will have to decide whether he wants to continue trying to play in the league or head back overseas. He has said on more than one occasion that he wants to play professionally for 20 years meaning he could try to keep it going a little while longer.

World Peace has also talked about breaking into coaching and may look for an opportunity to do so in some capacity. Either way, it’s highly unlikely we’ve heard the last of World Peace.