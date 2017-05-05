Metta World Peace Names Kobe Bryant Top Player In NBA History

Comparing players from different eras is never easy, but it’s always a fun discussion. Who truly was the greatest player of all time? Some will refer to statistical evidence and awards won, others will simply use the eye test.

Anecdotal accounts of a player’s exploits will also be used as evidence, but ultimately, it’s a question that is difficult if not impossible to definitively answer. Of course, that didn’t stop former Los Angeles Lakers forward Metta World Peace from giving his two cents on Twitter.

World Peace, not surprisingly, ranked one of his championship teammates as the greatest player the league has ever seen on his official Twitter page:

While most currently list Michael Jordan as the greatest player ever, World Peace’s decision to give the nod to Kobe Bryant is understandable. If anything, it’s more surprising that MWP has Shaquille O’Neal and Wilt Chamberlain on his Mount Rushmore instead of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Of course, World Peace wasn’t done there, and decided to grace us with his top eight greatest athletes across any sport:

Top 8 athletes all time

1. Floyd mayweather

2. Muhammad Ali

3. Kobe Bryant

4. Micheal phelps

5. Micheal jordan

6. Hunta Nimba

7. Yi Yi

8.OJ — Metta World Peace (@MettaWorldPeace) May 4, 2017

This list is just World Peace’s opinion, and we aren’t even sure how much thought he put into it, but one would have to think that most would not agree with his assessment. World Peace has dabbled in boxing, so his selection of Mayweather and Ali makes some sense.

Now that his time with the Lakers is up, as he was told at exit interviews he won’t be brought back, no one is sure if World Peace will manage to make his way onto another NBA squad. One thing that is for sure is that he’ll always be entertaining regardless.