Magic Johnson Says Lakers Will Try To ‘Bring In’ A Superstar

Magic Johnson is no stranger to bold statements or simply speaking his mind. That doesn’t seem to have changed even with his new position with the Los Angeles Lakers as president of basketball operations.

In an appearance on AM 570 LA Sports with Roggin and Rodney on Monday, Johnson made a comment which could be telling regarding the intentions of the Lakers brass heading into the offseason. Magic said the team is going after a superstar, via executive producer of the show, Jason Stewart:

"The Lakers have always had a super star…that is what we are going to try and bring in here." -Magic Johnson just now on @AM570LASports — Jason Stewart (@JasonStewart) April 17, 2017

The Lakers finished the 2016-17 NBA season with only 26 wins. The team failed to end the playoff drought which has now lasted four years. Although the team saw some promising signs of progress and potential from D’Angelo Russell, Brandon Ingram, and Ivica Zubac, the squad still lacks leadership and a superstar.

Fortunately for Magic and company, the team may have a few opportunities to bring in a superstar-caliber player this summer. It is widely known that Paul George of the Indiana Pacers is a possibility for Los Angeles with the perennial All-Star reportedly interested in signing with the Lakers in 2018. Chicago Bulls star Jimmy Bulter might also be a potential target with talk of the 27-year-old set to be on the trading block this summer.

Magic and new general manager Rob Pelinka will definitely have their work cut out for them during the offseason as they try to shake things up to get this team back on track. Along with hoping to retain their top-three protected draft pick to bring in another talented player like UCLA’s Lonzo Ball or Washington’s Markelle Fultz, making a blockbuster trade could be in the team’s plans.

Another motivating factor for the Lakers making a move for a star player this summer is the fact the Staples Center will be the venue for the 2018 NBA All-Star Game. Team president Jeanie Buss recently said she’d be heartbroken if the Lakers didn’t have an All-Star representative, but that would quickly change with the addition of Butler, George or a separate acquisition in NBA free agency.

Needless to say, the Lakers brass will be active this summer and Magic may have given a hint in terms of what the team’s intentions may be during the offseason.