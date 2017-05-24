Magic Johnson Says Lakers Have Talked To Lonzo Ball About Scheduling A Workout

The Los Angeles Lakers now own the No. 2 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft with a lot of evaluating needing to be done before draft day on June 22. The one draft prospect that has consistently been linked to the Lakers is UCLA product Lonzo Ball, and it appears the team has already been in contact with the 19-year-old to setup a workout.

On Wednesday, Magic Johnson made an appearance on ESPNLA 710’s Afternoons with Marcellus & Kelvin to talk all things Lakers. Johnson was asked about Ball and whether the team has reached out to the former Bruins star about working out for the team:

"Rob talked to his agent yesterday to schedule a workout. We are looking forward to it." – @MagicJohnson on Lonzo working out with team soon — ESPNLosAngeles (@ESPNLosAngeles) May 24, 2017

Of course, when the discussion turns to Lonzo his controversial father, LaVar, is always going to be part of the conversation. Johnson talked about whether LaVar Ball will be a problem for the Lakers if they select Lonzo at second overall in next month’s draft:

"I don't look at any parent when it comes to a professional league that'll be a problem." – @MagicJohnson on Lonzo's dad, LaVar Ball — ESPNLosAngeles (@ESPNLosAngeles) May 24, 2017

Although Lonzo appears to be the logical choice at No. 2 for the Lakers, Magic and Pelinka will do their homework over the next few weeks leading up to the draft. The team will have plenty of options at second overall with some intriguing prospects like De’Aaron Fox (Kentucky), Josh Jackson (Kansas), and Jayson Tatum (Duke).

The consensus at this point is that Washington’s Markelle Fultz will go No. 1 to the Boston Celtics leaving the Lakers brass with a choice of Fox, Jackson, Tatum, Ball or any other prospects that may intrigue the team in the coming weeks.