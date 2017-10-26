Luke Walton Praises Corey Brewer As ‘Great Example’ For Lakers’ Young Core

The Los Angeles Lakers have one of the youngest rosters in the league as all but four players on the team are 25 years of age or younger. Of the veterans on the roster, one is making a big impact on and off the court is Corey Brewer.

The Lakers acquired Brewer at last year’s trade deadline and so far this year he has proven to be a great fit for the style of play that Luke Walton wants. His performance against the Phoenix Suns was a shining example of that as his defense on Devin Booker really turned things around for the Lakers in the second half of that game.

Walton has a lot of wings on the roster so Brewer’s minutes can fluctuate from game-to-game depending on the flow of things. Despite that, Brewer is always ready and Walton praised him for his practice habits and being a great example for his younger teammates via Lakers Nation reporter Serena Winters:

Luke Walton on @TheCoreyBrewer: “True professional, he practices every single day like it’s a game…such a great example for our young guys" pic.twitter.com/VRYOPK7hLh — Serena Winters (@SerenaWinters) October 26, 2017

Every team needs players like Brewer on their roster as he pushes everyone on the team, just thanks to his effort alone. He may not always see big minutes, but he gives 100 percent anytime he’s on the court and young players learn from that.

So far, Brewer is averaging just 3.2 points in 17 minutes per game this season, but his numbers never tell the whole story. He is one of the team’s better perimeter defenders and players look to him as a leader.

It may be Brandon Ingram who is stepping up as the closer for the team, but veterans like Brewer provide so much that many people never see. Walton understands this, which is why he speaks highly of Brewer.