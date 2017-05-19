Luke Walton: Lakers Will Call Steve Alford About LaVar Ball’s Involvement At UCLA

With the Los Angeles Lakers landing the second overall pick in the NBA Draft, the rumors immediately began to swirl about the franchise taking UCLA point guard Lonzo Ball. Lonzo and his father LaVar have made no secret about his desire to stay home and play for the Lakers, and now the Lakers are in the perfect position to make that happen.

LaVar’s outspoken nature has brought up some worries, however. He has been in the media regularly for some of the things he has said and there are also reports that he had issues with Chino Hills High School’s basketball coach where his other two sons, LiAngelo and LaMelo played last season.

With some concern about LaVar’s potential involvement with his son should he be drafted by the Lakers, Luke Walton appeared on the Dan Patrick Show and said that the Lakers will talk to UCLA head coach Steve Alford about LaVar’s involvement:

“I wouldn’t personally, but yes, somebody in our organization will, absolutely.”

Walton also added that he isn’t concerned about LaVar Ball right now and will think about it more as the draft gets closer:

“Not yet. When we get closer to the draft, we’ll get a packet of information on every player that we’re really interested in, and then we’ll sit down and discuss it all. But right now I’m not concerned at all; I’m mostly concerned with what player can help us win more than 26 games the most.”

The NBA is a much different place than high school or even college. While LaVar could say plenty of things after Lonzo is drafted, his ability to influence anyone within the organization will likely be minimal.

As Walton said, the most important thing is who can help the Lakers improve most. If that person is Ball, it is highly unlikely that the Lakers will go with someone else just because of his father.