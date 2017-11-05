Luke Walton ‘Happy’ With Where Lakers Are Right Now After Win Over Grizzlies

Luke Walton ‘Happy’ With Where Lakers Are Right Now After Win Over...

The Los Angeles Lakers earned their third victory in their last four games Sunday night, as they defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 107-102.

The Lakers caught fire from three in the third quarter and built their lead to as much as 22, but the Grizzlies made a run late and got within three points with under a minute to play.

Luckily though Kentavious Caldwell-Pope came up with a big strip and then scored on the other end and Brook Lopez knocked down a pair of free throws and the Lakers held on to move to 5-5 on the season.

After the game, Lakers head coach Luke Walton commented on what he’s seen out of his team so far this season, saying he is happy with the results, via Lakers Reporter Mike Trudell:

Luke Walton: “We’re happy with where we are right now,” noting that “Every night we’re finding ways to compete and defend.” — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) November 6, 2017

Thr biggest difference for the Lakers this year compared to last has been their defense, as after ranking dead last in defensive efficiency the last two years they currently rank seventh out of 30 teams.

The additions of Lopez and Caldwell-Pope have helped a lot with that, but young players like Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Jordan Clarkson, Julius Randle and Josh Hart are all doing their part on the defensive end of the floor as well.

While 5-5 is a good spot to be for the young Lakers, they have some challenges ahead of them as they are set to embark on a four-game road trip including games against Eastern Conference playoff teams in the Boston Celtics, Washington Wizards and Milwaukee Bucks beginning on Wednesday.

