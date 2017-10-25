Luke Walton Comments On Metta World Peace Joining South Bay Lakers Coaching Staff

In each of the last two seasons, Metta World Peace was able to defy the odds and make the Los Angeles Lakers’ roster. After something of a send-off in the Lakers’ final home game last season, the franchise chose not to bring World Peace back to camp this season, focusing instead on more of a youth movement.

Despite this, the franchise will always provide a home to World Peace, who was a key component on the 2010 NBA Championship team. Head coach Luke Walton has said that he believes World Peace would make a great coach, but Metta was focused on continuing his playing career.

That being said, Metta has said that he wants to get into coaching once his playing was done and that now seems to be the case as it was announced that he would join the South Bay Lakers as a player development coach. After practice on Wednesday, Walton commented on World Peace joining the coaching ranks via Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet:

Luke ecstatic World Peace hired as South Bay Lakers player-development coach: “Metta’s obviously a champion and one of the great defenders.” — Mike Bresnahan (@Mike_Bresnahan) October 24, 2017

Numerous young players on last year’s team consistently spoke about World Peace and the impact he had on them. Players such as Julius Randle, Brandon Ingram, and Jordan Clarkson were all impacted by World Peace’s work ethic and basketball knowledge, and now he can pass on that wisdom to many others.

Many wouldn’t have expected that considering his reputation during his early years, but World Peace has grown by leaps and bounds over the years and it is great to see him get this opportunity.

Walton himself spent a year in the exact same role as World Peace so there is no doubt that he will be excited to see his former teammate grow in his new role with the organization.