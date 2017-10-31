Luke Walton Believes Lonzo Ball Set The Tone For Lakers Win Over Pistons

The Los Angeles Lakers put together their best performance of the season on Tuesday night as they defeated the Detroit Pistons 113-93. A balanced effort was the cause for the Lakers victory and head coach Luke Walton pointed out a number of players for their performance, including rookie Lonzo Ball.

Ball finished with 13 points, six rebounds, three assists, and two blocks, but once again his stat line didn’t tell the whole story. Ball was the catalyst for a number of plays, picking up a few ‘hockey assists’ along the way as well.

After the game, Walton noted that he believed this was one of Ball’s best games so far, and believes he set the tone for the team tonight via Lakers Nation reporter Serena Winters:

Luke said taking away Lonzo's game against Phoenix, tonight was the best game he's played, said he set the tone, pace & everyone fed off it — Serena Winters (@SerenaWinters) November 1, 2017

Even though Julius Randle and Kyle Kuzma were the leading scorers on the team, it would be selling the rest of the players short on this night to not point out their contributions. Ball got the team off to a great start, and in the second half looked to his offense more with a couple of baskets early to keep the Lakers in front.

This game was a showcase for what Walton’s team can be when they are clicking on all cylinders. Ball pushed ahead in transition, Brandon Ingram and Larry Nance Jr. were everywhere on both ends, and Kuzma, Randle, and Jordan Clarkson provided a big punch off the bench.

The goal for Ball and the Lakers now will be to continue this level of play moving forward. If the rookie can keep playing like this, setting up teammates and taking care of the ball, things will fall into place for this young team.