Los Angeles Lakers Vs. Utah Jazz Preseason (VIDEOS)



The Los Angeles Lakers played their best game of the preseason on Tuesday night, despite a 106-99 loss to the undefeated Utah Jazz. Sparked by another 18 points off the bench from Kyle Kuzma (who is now the total points leader in the NBA preseason), head coach Luke Walton said it was the most consistent effort they’ve gotten since the start of training camp.

Kuzma wasn’t the only one with an impressive game. Jordan Clarkson (18 points), Alex Caruso (10 assists) and even Larry Nance Jr. had arguably their best games of the preseason.

After struggling all preseason, Brandon Ingram also found his stride early and Walton was happy he was confident enough to take shots down the stretch. The biggest question though might be who is going to start at power forward and how minutes will be shuffled around now that Kuzma is definitely earning his minutes. Check it all out in our videos below.

