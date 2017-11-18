Lakers Vs. Suns Videos: Lonzo Ball On Skirmish, Kyle Kuzma Career-High



The Los Angeles Lakers dropped their third match-up of the year against the Phoenix Suns (122-113) after coming out on top in their first two games. Kyle Kuzma’s career-high 30 points wasn’t enough to overcome defensive lapses and 20 Lakers turnovers.

Kuzma’s 30 points, the most of any rookie this season, came off a career-high night against the Philadelphia 76ers (also, a loss). Even more impressive, 28 of those points all came in the second half, which head coach Luke Walton attributed to better shot selection.

A skirmish also broke out in the fourth quarter, which resulted in technical fouls on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Tyler Ulis and Josh Jackson. After a video went viral of Lonzo Ball paying no attention to his teammates involved in the scuffle, Ball was asked about it after the game.

For Lonzo’s reaction, as well as Brandon Ingram, Kuzma and Walton, check out our videos below.







