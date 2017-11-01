Los Angeles Lakers Vs. Detroit Pistons (VIDEOS)

From defense to offense, the Los Angeles Lakers played their most complete game of the season in their 113-93 win over the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night, improving to 3-4. The Lakers finished with 30 assists and limited the Pistons to just three attempts from the free throw line (two of which came in the final minutes of garbage time), something that has been a big focus since the start of their training camp. On top of that, the Lakers, who are now leading the league in points in the paint, finished with 62 points in that category.

Seven Lakers scored in double-figures and as head coach Luke Walton said after the game, everyone contributed in their own way. Second-year forward Brandon Ingram was one of the ones that really excelled, finished with 13 points, six assists, five rebounds and four steals, using his length on offense and defense.

Walton talks about a trait he saw in Ingram in college that reappeared on Tuesday night and Ingram pinpoints why he was able to have the game that he had. Lonzo Ball says when Ingram is locked in mentally, it’s ‘night and day,’ and at just 20 years old, Ingram’s got a lot more to go.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had a great night against his former team, setting the tone early and finishing with 13 points, six rebounds and a steal, and it was once again his defense that stood out. Watch it all in our videos below.







