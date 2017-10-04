Los Angeles Lakers Vs. Denver Nuggets Preseason (VIDEOS)



The Los Angeles Lakers were blown out of Citizens Bank Arena in Ontario by the Denver Nuggets for their third preseason game of the year. Kyle Kuzma, the Lakers leading scorer, was one of the few positives of the night, finishing with 21 points (7-9).

After the game, head coach Luke Walton did not sugarcoat his disappointment with his teams effort, especially on the defensive end. Julius Randle agreed.

“There’s never an excuse for effort,” Randle said. “Honestly they just did whatever they wanted to do, there’s no explanation for it. They broke down our defense and got every shot that they wanted.”

Josh Hart got some time on the court for the first time this season, since dealing with hamstring issues throughout training camp. In our videos below, Hart talks about what he knows he needs to work on. Randle and Walton express their disappointment with the game.




