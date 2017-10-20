Los Angeles Lakers Vs. Clippers Season Opener (VIDEOS)



It was a disappointing season opener for the 2017-18 Los Angeles Lakers, falling to the Clippers 108-92. Head coach Luke Walton said the Lakers allowed their missed shots to affect all other aspects of their game (like giving up 31 points to the Clippers in transition).

After all the hype surrounding Lonzo Ball’s debut, Ball had a quiet first game, finishing with nine rebounds, four assists and three points. His nine rebounds, however, were the most by a guard in their debut since Brandon Jennings grabbed nine boards in 2009-10. Additionally, No. 27 draft pick Kyle Kuzma finished with eight points and four rebounds in his 19 minutes.

Larry Nance Jr., as expected, found himself in the Lakers starting unit, which Walton thought frustrated Julius Randle. At one point, Walton was seen yelling at his fourth-year forward on the bench, which he explains in the video below. Nance Jr. had a solid start to the game and finished with 14 points and a team-high 12 rebounds.

Luke Walton on Julius Randle, Lonzo Ball



Opening Night Reaction and Lonzo Ball On His Debut

