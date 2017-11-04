In what many assumed to be D’Angelo Russell’s revenge game against the Los Angeles Lakers, it was really Brook Lopez and Kyle Kuzma who shined. Lopez put up 34 points and 10 rebounds against his former team, including six three-pointers, routing the Lakers to 124-112 victory.

Kuzma started in place of Larry Nance Jr. (who is expected to be out 4-6 weeks, as he recovers from a fracture in his left hand), and finished with 22 points and 13 rebounds, becoming just the third rookie this season to record a 20-and-10 night. The other two are Ben Simmons and Lonzo Ball.

Head coach Luke Walton chats about why he decided to start Kuzma over Julius Randle and Luol Deng, and what makes him so versatile. Lonzo Ball talks about his focus to be aggressive after being too passive against the Portland Trail Blazers. Ball finished with six points (3-15), seven assists and five rebounds.

We also chat with D’Angelo Russell about his time with the Lakers, Magic Johnson’s comments and what he learned from Kobe Bryant. It’s all in our videos below.