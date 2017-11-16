Los Angeles Lakers Vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram



There were nine ties and six lead changes when the Philadelphia 76ers came into town on Wednesday night, but ultimately 46 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists, and seven blocks from Joel Embiid was just too much for this Los Angeles Lakers team to handle. Brandon Ingram even finished with a career-high in both points (26) and rebounds (11), as did Kyle Kuzma with 24 points.

And yet, the story of the game was Lonzo Ball, finishing with just two points (1-9), two assists, and an overall plus/minus of -18. Head coach Luke Walton opted for Jordan Clarkson in the fourth quarter, while Ball watched from the bench.

After the game, Ball admits that missing his shots affected every aspect of his game. Head coach Luke Walton said he would have liked to see Ball focus more on the little parts of the game like rebounds and steals, when having a night like that.

Still, neither Walton nor Ball’s teammates seem concerned. Check out what they all had to say in our videos below.

Kyle Kuzma



Brandon Ingram



Luke Walton



