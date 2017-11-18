Lonzo Ball Says The Lakers Were ‘Complacent’ On Defense Against The Suns

Lonzo Ball on Lakers poor defense vs. Suns: "Lack of focus, probably came in complacent b/c we beat em twice, we thought it was going to be easier, I guess."

— Serena Winters (@SerenaWinters) November 18, 2017

Lapses in focus are going to happen with such a young team, and the Lakers were never realistically destined to remain in the top-five of the league in defensive efficiency all year anyway. Teams just don’t jump from the league’s worst defense into it’s best after a single offseason.

That said, complacency is something the team can learn from. Walton told reporters after the game that the loss demonstrated to his young team that every NBA team is good and that no matter who they’re playing or how many times they’ve beaten them, they have to take every opponent seriously.

Ball sounded like he absorbed that lesson, and if Walton’s message is getting through to all of the young Lakers then lessons like their loss to Phoenix will just be a bump in the road as the team journeys back towards being good again.

