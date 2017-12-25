Lonzo Ball, LaVar Ball, Kyle Kuzma, John Wall and Patrick Beverley Star In ‘Home Alonzo’ Video

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball has been surrounded by distractions this season. From his father, LaVar Ball, writing checks that Lonzo’s game can’t yet cash, to annoying veterans like John Wall and Patrick Beverley.

There’s also been noise surrounding his brothers heading to play professionally in Lituania, it would be understandable if Lonzo felt like he needed a break sometimes. To Lonzo’s credit, he’s remained focus on what he can control.

In the latest NBA cartoon from Bleacher Report, the outlet behind the hilarious “Game of Zones” series, Lonzo gets a break from the madness that as the star of “Home Alonzo,” a parody of the famed Christmas movie.

Home A-Lonzo: A Big Baller Christmas 🎄😂 pic.twitter.com/tJaBaFIfO9 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 25, 2017

From watching Lonzo toss bricks at Beverley and Wall as they try to break into his home to the twist with Kyle Kuzma at the end, the whole thing is arguably the best Christmas gift Lakers fans could ask for.

Given that Ball will miss the Christmas Day game and the next week with a shoulder injury, it’s also the only chance Lakers fans will get to see the Big Baller over the holidays.

Basically everything about this video is perfect. From the Big Baller Brand Christmas ornaments and doorhandle, to Lonzo’s “bricks” missing Beverley and Wall, to LaVar ending things with the same sign-off he used to troll President Donald Trump, no detail was overlooked, and no one is left unparodied.

That attention to the little things is what always makes these parodies such a treat every time BR deigns to release one. Plus, the whole thing ending with LaVar ultimately deciding to adopt Kuzma was perfect.

