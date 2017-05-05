Lonzo Ball, Big Baller Brand, Debut First Signature Shoe ‘ZO2’

Former UCLA star point guard Lonzo Ball, who is thought by many to be a top three pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, was recently turned down by all the major shoe companies, Nike, Under Armour and Adidas, partly because of his father LaVar’s demands to incorporate their family’s personal Big Baller Brand into the deal.

Failing to earn a shoe deal with a major company has not stopped the Ball family from releasing their first signature shoe though.

On Thursday SLAM Magazine released a video debuting the signature shoe, what they are calling the ZO2 and is currently available for pre-order on the Big Baller Brand website:

EXCLUSIVE: Lonzo Ball’s signature sneaker has arrived. Independently made by Big Baller Brand. Meet the ZO2: https://t.co/sst8h7jfal pic.twitter.com/CGhtGbgKPq — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) May 4, 2017

The price for the shoes is a little steep, as the ZO2 Primes are selling for $495, or $695 for size 14 and above. They are then selling the ZO2 Wet “The Autograph” addition for $995 and $1,195. The final product they have put out are the ZO2 Signature Slides, sandals that are being sold for $220.

The Los Angeles Lakers are among the teams that are interested in drafting Ball, as it was recently reported that they are enamored with him, and perhaps would even take him with the top overall pick if they landed it in the upcoming lottery.

For the Lakers to have a chance at Ball though they would have to keep their pick, which only happens if it lands in the top three. The Lakers had the third worst record in the league this past season, so they have a 46.9 percent chance of keeping that pick.

Ball recently informed the NBA that he will skip out on the upcoming draft combine which takes place from May 9-14 at the Quest Center in Chicago.