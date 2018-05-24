LeBron James Passes Kobe Bryant For Most All-NBA First Team Selections

Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star LeBron James was unanimously selected to the 2017-18 All-NBA First Team, giving him an NBA-record 12 First Team honors. With that, James has passed Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and former Utah Jazz forward Karl Malone, who each earned 11 First Team selections.

Houston Rockets guard James Harden also appeared on all 100 ballots to earn a unanimous selection to the All-NBA First Team. It marked a second consecutive season he received such an honor. James and Harden are NBA MVP candidates, though many believe the Rockets guard will take home the hardware.

The First Team is rounded out by New Orleans Pelicans center Anthony Davis (96 First Team votes), Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (71) and Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (63). Lillard earned his first selection to the All-NBA First Team.

The All-NBA Second Team is comprised of San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook.

Minnesota Timberwolves forwardJimmy Butler, Warriors guard Stephen Curry, Thunder forward Paul George, Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo and Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns make up the All-NBA Third Team.

Embiid, Oladipo and Towns, each of whom made their first All-Star Game this season, now make their respective All-NBA debuts.

While the Los Angeles Lakers were represented by Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma on the NBA All-Rookie Teams, they did not have a player so much as receive a vote in All-NBA balloting.

