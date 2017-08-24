LeBron James Goes On Twitter Rant Regarding Fans Burning Players’ Jerseys

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics took the NBA world by storm this past week when they swapped superstar point guards Kyrie Irving and Isaiah Thomas in a trade that also sent Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, and the Brooklyn Nets 2018 first round pick to Cleveland.

The move made sense for both franchises but was a bit unexpected as they were the top two teams in the Eastern Conference last season and were the two favorites to return to the Eastern Conference Finals this year.

As was the case with most trades, some fans were happy with it and others were not, as both Cavaliers and Celtics fans posted videos burning Irving and Thomas’ jerseys.

Cavaliers star LeBron James came to his new teammate Thomas, as well as Gordon Hayward’s, who signed with the Celtics in free agency after playing his first seven seasons with the Utah Jazz, defense as he ranted on Twitter Thursday morning after seeing the videos of their jerseys being burned:

The burning of the jersey thing is getting ridiculous now! The man was traded. What do u not understand? & played in a game after ….. — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2017

sister tragic death. Gordon Hayward paid he's dues as well and decided to do what's best for him and family. Put in the work, got better…. — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2017

Became an All-Star, etc!! If these guys weren't good, u guys would be the first to say "get them up out of here". Man beat it! When "we"…. — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2017

decide to do what best for us it's "cowardly" "traitor", etc but when it's on the other side it's "business" huh!?!? Ooh ok. Man do….. — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2017

what u feel is best for your profession, love, family, happiness and continue to #StriveForGreatness🚀 #Salute — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2017

James has been the poster child for jersey burning in the NBA as Cavaliers fans burned his jersey after he left the first time, and the Miami Heat fans posted videos doing the same when he went back to Cleveland.

Thomas’ situation is completely different however as he didn’t ask to leave, he was traded. Additionally, as James alluded to, a few months prior he played a playoff game for the Celtics just hours after his sister died. So it is understandable that James was not happy seeing his new teammate’s jersey being burned and took to Twitter to express his displeasure.