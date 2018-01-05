LaVar Ball Predicts When LiAngelo And LaMelo Ball Will Join Lonzo On Lakers Roster

LaVar Ball, fresh off of talking about his oldest son Lonzo Ball being drafted by their hometown Los Angeles Lakers until it happened, has not been shy about trying to do the same for his younger two sons, LiAngelo Ball and LaMelo Ball.

Those two younger Ball boys are now in Lithuania to play basketball professionally and try to prepare for their respective NBA Drafts, and LaVar has already this week said that the plan remains to unite his three sons on the Lakers’ roster one day.

The Balls have been treated like conquering heroes since entering Lithuania, and at their opening press conference one local journalist even got in on the act, showing up in a Lakers cap and t-shirt and asking LaVar to sign the former with the date that Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo would be united on the Lakers.

LaVar’s answer? 2020, via Jared Zwerling of Sports Illustrated:

A Lithuanian journalist, who's a Lakers fan, wanted LaVar to sign his Lakers hat with the date when all three brothers would be together in LA. Here's what followed: pic.twitter.com/xrTos8Z8IF — Jared Zwerling (@JaredZwerling) January 5, 2018

LaVar also said that LiAngelo (who is 18 already and was supposed to play at UCLA this season before a suspension for shoplifting in China led to him departing the Bruins) would be on the Lakers with Lonzo next season, but that the now 16-year-old LaMelo would obviously have to wait until the 2020 draft at least.

It remains to be seen if LaVar will be able to speak the reality of all of his sons on the Lakers’ roster into existence the way he did with Lonzo, but until he’s wrong even once it’s probably best not to doubt his abilities.

WANT TO PARTICIPATE IN THE DISCUSSION? CHECK OUT THE NEW LAKERS NATION FORUM CLUB