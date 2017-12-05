LaVar Ball Sent President Donald Trump Red, White, And Blue Big Baller Brand Shoes To Show ‘We’re Patriotic’

One of the most unexpected feuds in America began last month between President Donald Trump and LaVar Ball, father of Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard Lonzo Ball.

Trump wanted credit from LaVar for reportedly helping with the release and return to the USA of LiAngelo Ball and his two UCLA teammates after they were arrested for shoplifting in China. LaVar refused to do so however, and the two went back and forth through the media and even Twitter.

LaVar maintained he would thank the President had he actually been involved in the UCLA trio being released. While the war of words lingered on, LaVar appears to have extended an olive branch to end the issue.

According to ESPN’s Darren Rovell, he sent President Trump three pairs of Big Baller Brand shoes, in part as a sign of patriotism:

LaVar Ball on sending Trump shoes: “I sent three pairs of Big Ballers to 1600 Pennsylvania. One in red, one in white and one in blue to show we’re patriotic.” — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 4, 2017

This peace offering is certainly different, but seemingly right in line with what the public has come to expect from LaVar Ball. The feud between the two has reportedly resulted in excellent free advertising for Big Baller Brand, and LaVar is going to take as much advantage of it as he can.

This has been an extremely busy 24 hours for LaVar. It began with the news that the Lakers would be enforcing a new rule that many have dubbed the ‘LaVar Ball rule’ prohibiting the media from speaking to player guests after games.

It was then announced that LaVar removed LiAngelo from UCLA following his indefinite suspension from the team.

It has truly been a circus surrounding the Ball family and Lonzo will undoubtedly have to answer questions about it as he continues on with one of the most publicly scrutinized rookie campaign this league has ever seen. These are the things many didn’t want to deal with if the Lakers drafted Lonzo and now it has come to fruition.

