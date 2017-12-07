LaVar Ball Releases GIF Dunking On United States President Donald Trump

It’s not often a day passes without LaVar Ball being a source of some headlines. Of late, it’s entailed him criticizing the Los Angeles Lakers coaching staff, going toe-to-toe with United States President Donald Trump, and removing LiAngelo from UCLA.

The war of words between LaVar and President Trump began when the latter wondered whether he would receive thanks for orchestrating the release of LiAngelo and his former Bruin teammates after they were caught shoplifting in China. LaVar didn’t believe the President warranted such acknowledgement.

In a recent gesture that LaVar said was to demonstrate patriotism, he sent President Trump three pairs of Lonzo’s shoes — one each in red, white and blue. The olive branch, however, appears to have been relatively short.

LaVar revealed a GIF that shows him dunking on the U.S. President, via Twitter:

That LaVar would release such an animation of himself hardly comes as a surprise. He once boasted he was capable of beating Michael Jordan one-on-one, whether one-legged or with one arm tied behind his back.

While LaVar continues to make headlines, the Lakers have done their part to curtail it by no longer permitting media to gather with player guests after home games. The policy, which has long been in place, applies to all guests but has been dubbed the ‘LaVar Ball Rule.’

Naturally, he said it was not something he’s concerned about.