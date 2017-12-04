LaVar Ball Not Concerned By Lakers ‘LaVar Ball Rule’

Reports on Monday indicated the Los Angeles Lakers intend to enforce a longstanding policy of not permitting media to speak with guests of players after games at Staples Center. While it applies to all parties, the conclusion being drawn it is a result of LaVar Ball and his outspoken nature.

As such, the policy has been dubbed the ‘LaVar Ball rule.’ Although that grabbed early headlines, it gave way to news of LaVar removing LiAngelo from UCLA. It comes one month after he was involved in a shoplifting incident and subsequently handed an indefinite suspension.

Naturally, LaVar has spoken with various members of the media on his decision and the Lakers’ newly-enforced rule.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Goodman, LaVar said he is not concerned about the policy that policy at Staples Center:

LaVar Ball to ESPN: "I'm not worried about the LaVar Ball rule." https://t.co/TZtdAcP8pU — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) December 4, 2017

Ball has attended several Lakers home games this season, taking a seat behind the basket, and often speaking with reporters postgame — both on and off the record.

The latest Ball sagas come as Lonzo is battling tightness in both calves and looking to shake off one of the worst performances in his young career. Ball said the injury is similar but not worse than the tightness that sidelined him during Las Vegas Summer League.

