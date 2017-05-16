LaVar Ball: Lonzo Ball ‘Only Working Out’ For Lakers; Predicts Playoff Drought Ends With Son In L.A.



The Los Angeles Lakers officially own the No. 2 pick in the upcoming 2017 NBA Draft. With the pick now in the Lakers’ possession, the obvious choice for the storied franchise seems to be taking hometown product Lonzo Ball out of UCLA.

Following the NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday, Lonzo’s father, LaVar Ball, spoke with Lakers Nation about his son and what their plans are moving forward. LaVar, as charismatic as ever, doesn’t have any doubts as to whether or not the Lakers will select Lonzo second overall on June 22.

“There’s no doubt in my mind whatsoever,” LaVar told Lakers Nation in an exclusive interview. “I’m going to say it again, in English, speak it into existence. In Spanish, speak it into existence. In Africa, speak that mother[expletive] into existence.”

Along with being as confident as ever that the Lakers will draft Lonzo next month, LaVar added there’s only one team the former UCLA star is working out for. The Ball family isn’t interested in auditioning for any other teams.

“That’s all we working out for is the Lakers,” said LaVar. “Just the Lakers. There’s nobody else that we need to workout for.”

With so much attention surrounding the Ball family and the Big Baller Brand, the question is whether Lonzo will be concentrating on his individual success or the success of the franchise. The Lakers are in an unprecedented stretch of down seasons.

LaVar sees that changing next season. “Yes, it does,” Ball said on if the Lakers’ playoff drought comes to an end with Lonzo. “The Lakers make the playoffs as soon as my boy gets there.”

LaVar has given his son Lonzo what he believes will be a guide to success in the NBA as draft day draws near. Ball isn’t worried about the 19-year-old shooting for awards in his rookie campaign.

“I really don’t care about Rookie of the Year and all that. I just want to make sure the kid makes the playoffs. Lonzo is going to make everybody better.

“So it’s like this, I’ve given him a little guidance thing. Magic [Johnson] made it to the championship his rookie year. [Michael] Jordan took about seven years. So Zo got to get himself to a championship between now and seven years. That’s what set you on the path to being the greatest.”