LaVar Ball: LeBron James Must Join Lonzo Ball On Lakers If He Wants More Championships

Over the past few months there have been rampant rumors about LeBron James potentially coming to Los Angeles to join the Lakers next summer. The Lakers have been saving up salary cap room in order to make a run at James and another big name free agent such as Paul George or Russell Westbrook to pair with their young cornerstones in Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram.

With Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving reportedly demanding a trade, it has only heightened the belief that James is bound to leave. Whether he would join the Lakers is anyone’s guess, but Lonzo’s father LaVar believes it’s James’ best option to add to his championship collection.

In an interview with ESPN Cleveland, LaVar said that James has to play with Lonzo in L.A. if he wants to win more rings:

Ball on LeBron and LA: "If LeBron wants to win more championships, he's got to come to LA and play with my boy." — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) August 1, 2017

Adding James, and someone like George, Westbrook, or DeMarcus Cousins, to Lonzo and Ingram would undoubtedly give the Lakers a core that could compete with any team in the NBA. Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka want to return the Lakers to greatness as soon as possible and that would certainly do it.

LaVar, of course, has been very open about how he feels his son will change the Lakers immediately, going so far as to proclaim Lonzo will take them back to the playoffs this season. If that were to happen, the Lakers would undoubtedly become even more of a destination for free agents such as James.

At this point in his career, more championships is the only thing that could enhance LeBron’s legacy. Michael Jordan recently said that he would put Kobe Bryant ahead of LeBron because of Kobe’s five championships. If the joining Lonzo in L.A is James’ best course of action to more rings, he could make that move.