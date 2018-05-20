LaVar Ball Argues Why Lakers Would Never Trade Lonzo Ball For Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka told rookie point guard Lonzo Ball that this summer will be the most important of his life.

It is also the most important offseason for the franchise in quite some time. After an extremely promising season, the Lakers have enough salary cap space to chase after the likes of LeBron James and Paul George in free agency.

However, there are also some potential big names who could be available via trade, and arguably the biggest is San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard. Of course any deal for Leonard would require the Lakers to part with some of their young talent.

Lonzo’s father, LaVar Ball, thinks that idea is preposterous, as he explained during his appearance on ESPN L.A. Radio:

“Stop it. I’m gonna tell you why. You know what Lonzo is to me? Gelo is my pretty boy. [LaMelo] is my wow boy. But Zo is the people’s choice. They won’t let it happen. How’s that? You can’t get rid of Zo! He’s the people’s choice! Everybody on the outside can say what they want, but when you put it down on paper, the Ball boys are good for business.”

It is worth noting that the latest reports say that the Spurs have no interest in dealing Leonard at this time, so this is an argument about a trade that has very little chance of happening at this time.

Nonetheless, it is not surprising to hear LaVar’s words on the subject. He will always land on the side of his children, as most fathers would. He’s already gone as far as to claim Lonzo is better than Kawhi so these words shouldn’t shock anyone.

The Lakers franchise is looking for a return to the playoffs and have their eyes on a number of different stars. If they have to sacrifice a young player to do so, they likely would, but whether that player would be Lonzo remains to be seen.

WANT TO PARTICIPATE IN THE DISCUSSION? CHECK OUT THE NEW LAKERSNATION FORUM CLUB