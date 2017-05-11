LaVar Ball ‘Don’t Need No Advice’ From Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant

Throughout the NBA playoffs, Boston Celtics star Isaiah Thomas has been receiving guidance from Los Angeles Lakers legend, Kobe Bryant. Thomas reached out to Bryant to help him with his game during the postseason, and Kobe recently said that he’s open to helping anyone that reaching out for advice.

On Thursday morning, LaVar Ball, outspoken and controversial father of UCLA product Lonzo Ball, made an appearance on ESPN Radio and was asked about Bryant and whether he’ll seek advice for his son from the five-time NBA champion. LaVar isn’t looking for input from the former Lakers superstar, via ESPN:

“I don’t need no advice from Kobe Bryant,” LaVar Ball said Thursday on “Mornings with Keyshawn Johnson” on ESPN Radio 710 LA. “I don’t need advice from Kobe Bryant. ‘Zo’s got to play his game. “If they’re at practice and he sees something, and Lonzo listens to him or whatever, he’s good. … But it’s just not, ‘OK, I’m talking to Kobe, so now I’m going to be good.’ If Kobe sees something that ‘Zo is doing, then go from there. But I’m not trying to pattern after nobody.”

LaVar has made many outrageous claims lately. Although not reaching out to Kobe for advice isn’t a crazy thing, it wouldn’t hurt to at least be open to the prospect. Bryant was one of the greatest players to ever play the game and a widely respected figure in the NBA, but Lonzo’s father doesn’t seem to think Kobe’s help is needed.

Lonzo, who has frequently been linked to the Lakers over the past few months, will get a better idea where he’ll be playing next week with the NBA Draft Lottery taking place on May 16. The fate of the Lakers’ pick hangs in the balance with only a 46.9 percent chance of keeping the lottery pick.

If the Lakers do keep their pick, there’s a good chance Ball will be wearing purple and gold next season. The NBA Draft will get underway on June 22 with all eyes on Ball and other top prospects like Markelle Fultz, Josh Jackson, and Jayson Tatum.