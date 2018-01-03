LaVar Ball Remains Confident LiAngelo Ball And LaMelo Ball Will Play For The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have always been one of the largest and most frequently covered organizations in the NBA and professional sports as a whole, but the coverage of the team has kicked into a whole other gear with the addition of Lonzo Ball and his media-thirsty family.

Ball’s father, LaVar Ball, has been at the center of much of that coverage, whether he’s feuding with the United States President or criticizing the Lakers coaching staff.

One other thing LaVar has received attention for in the past are his attempts to speak his sons joining the Lakers into ‘existence.’ It worked for Lonzo, and now he’s once again trying to do the same for his younger two sons, LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball.

The two younger Big Ballers are set to head to Lithuania to play for Prienai-Birstonas Vytautas, but LaVar told TMZ Sports that situation is only temporary, :

“We’ll go over there [to Lithuania] for a hot minute just to let ’em know before these boys get on the Lakers.” LaVar says he expects his boys to dominate overseas — but for “less than a couple years” before returning to L.A. to sport the Purple and Gold. Ball told us he plans on staying in Lithuania for a couple of weeks to get his boys set up in their new home … but if he likes it, he might buy a new home over there — or as he calls it, “Big Baller house!”

Ball is no stranger to making bold calls like that, but while it would be easy to laugh him off as an overconfident, helicopter parent. While perception may be he’s seeking attention for his fledgling Big Baller Brand, LaVar hasn’t really been wrong.

Lonzo made it to the Lakers. The team won summer league, and Lonzo won MVP. LiAngelo didn’t end up trapped in a Chinese prison. Everything LaVar has said has come true so far, so perhaps doubting his latest claim would be ill-advised.

