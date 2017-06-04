LaVar Ball Accepts Ice Cube’s Four-Point Challenge

The NBA Finals may be underway, but for the Los Angeles Lakers, the focus is on the NBA Draft. With the second overall pick, they appear to be in prime position to select UCLA guard Lonzo Ball, who is something of a passing maestro. However, despite Lonzo’s considerable skill, he does come with a father, LaVar, who some think might be a little too involved.

In fact, LaVar’s star has grown so much that he is now getting called out by Ice Cube, who is promoting his BIG3 basketball league that is starting up this summer. The league features three-on-three, pickup-style basketball, and includes a four-point shot that is about seven feet farther than the NBA three. Ice Cube promised to buy the ZO2, the controversial $495 signature shoe of Lonzo Ball and the Big Baller Brand, which is the Ball family’s personal line.

LaVar took to Instagram to reply to Ice Cube, and even decided to up the ante:

@icecube I accept your challenge! It's going down baby!!! #triplebs #bigballerbrand A post shared by Lavar Ball (@lavar) on May 30, 2017 at 1:23pm PDT

While some have criticized LaVar’s over-the-top antics and the way that he is handling his son’s career, in this case, accepting the four-point challenge is pure fun and should serve to promote both the BIG3 and the Big Baller Brand. It’s a tense time leading up to the draft, as LaVar and Lonzo have their hearts set on being selected by the Lakers. Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka aren’t about to tip their hand, so it’s going to be a long three weeks waiting for the draft.

In the meantime, LaVar better work on his shot. The Ball kids may be known for their ability to shoot from downtown, but it sure sounded like the shot that LaVar put up was a brick.