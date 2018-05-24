Lakers Workout Video: Brandon Ingram Completes Dribbling Drills, Finishing At The Basket Through Contact



A byproduct of the advent of social media is offseason workouts hardly go undocumented. In some sense public opinion has been shaped to assume a player is not working out unless a photo or video makes it online. The Los Angeles Lakers largely don’t have that issue because of their young core.

Thus far, social media posts of Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma, among others, have hit the internet in recent weeks. Ingram was seen working with Victor Oladipo’s trainer and later lifting weights inside the Duke University weight room.

The latest video of the 20-year-old forward shows him working on dribbling while also finishing at the rim through contact. Ingram put on muscle between his rookie and sophomore seasons, and this summer’s workouts are geared toward adding more strength to his lanky frame.

Ingram had stretches where he was arguably the Lakers’ best player this season, and if not for multiple injuries, may have been able to take that title from Julius Randle for the entirety of the 2017-18 campaign.

A combination of a groin strain and concussion limited Ingram to playing in just two of the Lakers’ remaining 21 games. He finished the season averaging 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.

He tied for the team lead in points per game, shot a career-best 47 percent from the field and improved behind the arc from 29.4 percent to 39 percent. Ingram made it clear he is looking to evolve into one of the game’s best two-way players, which head coach Luke Walton believes he’s capable of becoming.

For as much as Walton was impressed by Ingram’s production on the court, his confidence in the young forward stems from Ingram’s work ethic.

As part of our efforts to help you understand how we handle the personal information you share with us, and in preparation for the new European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), we’ve updated our Privacy & Cookies Policy. The updated Privacy & Cookies Policy will take effect on May 22, 2018. By using our services on or after that date, you’ll be agreeing to our updated Privacy & Cookies Policy. We recommend that you read our updated Privacy & Cookies Policy in full.