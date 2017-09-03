Lakers Won’t Allow Lonzo Ball’s Reality Show To Film Him During Training Camp Or At Facility

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball is perhaps the most hyped rookie to come into the NBA in years, as his popularity has grown exponentially since the Lakers took him with the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Lonzo is the first rookie ever to have his own brand, Big Baller Brand, his own signature shoe, the ZO2s, and now his own reality show as “Ball in the Family” debuted on Facebook this past week.

The show is not just about Lonzo’s journey to landing with the Lakers, but about his family as a whole and their daily lives.

While it would be cool if the cameras for the show were able to follow Lonzo while practicing with the Lakers, that reportedly won’t be happening as the Lakers are not allowing cameras for the show into training camp or the practice facility, via Tania Ganguli of the LA Times:

LaVar said it doesn't sound like the Lakers will allow the Facebook show to film Lonzo during camp and in the facility. He said that's fine. — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) September 3, 2017

The first episode of the show already has 4.2 million views on Facebook as of Saturday night, so the Ball family could have a hit on their hands.

It makes sense that the Lakers are not allowing the cameras in the facility though as despite all of the off-court ventures that he is currently involved in basketball needs to be Lonzo’s main focus once he reports for training camp.

Lonzo proved what he is capable of in the Las Vegas Summer League, taking home MVP honors and leading the Lakers to their first ever summer league championship. The NBA is a big step up from summer league though so it will be interesting to see if he is able to replicate that success in his rookie season.