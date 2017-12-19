Lakers Vs. Warriors Videos: Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Luke Walton



On the night of Kobe Bryant’s jersey retirement, the Los Angeles Lakers forced their second game of the season against the Golden State Warriors into overtime. Despite the 116-114 loss, head coach Luke Walton called the evening a ‘pretty incredible night of basketball.’

Lonzo Ball finished with 16 points, six assists and six rebounds and a solid and aggressive performance, including a few clutch shots in overtime. Ball said watching Bryant’s jersey retirement was ‘amazing,’ and something he’ll never forget. Ball also shared a quick moment with Bryant after the ceremony, which he’s asked about after the game.



Kyle Kuzma finished with a team-high 25 points and six rebounds and reiterates how tough it is to continue losing. Despite a hard-fought game, Kuzma says there aren’t any moral victories for him. Watching Bryant’s jersey retirement was also a special moment for Kuzma and said it was the loudest Staples Center has been all year.

Brandon Ingram finished with 19 points, six rebounds and five assists but admits he had some crucial defensive breakdowns. Ingram also talks about the message to him from Kobe Bryant.

The Lakers schedule does not get any easier as they head on the road to play the Houston Rockets and then back to northern California for another game against the Warriors on Friday.



