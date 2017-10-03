Los Angeles Lakers Vs. Denver Nuggets Preseason (VIDEOS)



The Los Angeles Lakers lost their second preseason game against the Denver Nuggets on Monday night, and their first game at Staples Center. Despite being down by as many as 19 points, rookie Kyle Kuzma once again showed that he belongs in this league, finishing with 23 points to cut the Lakers deficit to four in the fourth quarter.

Ball gives us an update on his sprained left ankle, and head coach Luke Walton assesses his teams performance. Walton also chooses his biggest surprise out of training camp and his answer might surprise you.

Tyler Ennis had a solid night backing up Ball and chats about the advice Magic Johnson, Rob Pelinka and Walton gave him before the start of camp. It’s all in our videos below.

Lonzo Ball



Tyler Ennis



Luke Walton

