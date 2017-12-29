Lakers Vs. Clippers TV Info & Preview: Injuries At Forefront Of L.A. Battle

As the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers prepare for their third meeting of the season, injuries are at the forefront for both teams.

Each squad is down two starters as Lonzo Ball and Brook Lopez are out for the Lakers, while the Clippers are missing Patrick Beverley and Danilo Gallinari. Additionally, each team’s starting power forward is listed as questionable for the game.

Kyle Kuzma was kneed in the quad in the Lakers’ last game but is expected to play. Likewise, Blake Griffin could make his return from a sprained MCL, coincidentally suffered in the last meeting between these two teams.

Regardless of who plays, the Lakers will be looking to turn things around from their recent slide. They have lost seven of their last eight games and there have been some frustrations from players about the trade rumors surrounding the team, resulting in a meeting to air out grievances.

Brandon Ingram looked good in his return after missing a pair of games and he will need to continue to score as well as create for others. Without Ball, the Lakers have struggled with ball movement and Ingram remains one of the Lakers’ best playmakers.

Andrew Bogut has given the team solid minutes since Lopez went down and that will need to continue as he is matched up with DeAndre Jordan. Keeping Jordan off the glass is a tough task, but Bogut has done well defensively and is a good passer on the other end if the other Lakers are moving around.

Defensively, the Lakers must lock in on the Clippers guard trio of Austin Rivers, Lou Williams, and Milos Teodosic as they make everything happen.

Rivers and Williams are the scorers. The Lakers know very well what Williams is capable of, as his 42 points led the Clippers in their victory in the last meeting between these squads, and Rivers recently had a pair of career-high scoring nights.

Teodosic on the other hand, is living up to his reputation as an outstanding passer and creator. With Jordan being pretty reliant on a point guard feeding him buckets, containing Teodosic is key to also not allowing a huge scoring night from Jordan.

The Clippers don’t have much depth and are reliant on players such as Jamil Wilson, C.J. Williams, and Sam Dekker so the Lakers’ bench should be able to outplay them. Once again all eyes will be on Julius Randle whose minutes have fluctuated wildly. Luke Walton recently spoke about the subject so how Randle comes out will be worth watching.

Three Keys To Lakers Victory

Get Back to Ball Movement: The Lakers had just 14 assists in Wednesday’s embarrassing loss to the Memphis Grizzlies as movement stagnated without Ball. The team still has capable playmakers in Ingram, Clarkson, Randle, and even Bogut, so they must get away from all of the isolations that have plagued them.

Contain Lou Will: Regardless of whether Griffin makes his return, the Lakers will be seeing a lot of Williams. Despite having played with him, the Lakers still couldn’t figure out how to stop the prolific scorer the last time and allowing another huge night is a recipe for failure.

The Normal Laker Problems: Reduce turnovers, make free throws. Reduce turnovers, make free throws. Reduce turnovers, make free throws. Reduce turnovers, make free throws. Reduce turnovers, make free throws. Reduce turnovers, make free throws. Reduce turnovers, make free throws. Reduce turnovers, make free throws.

Los Angeles Lakers (8-11) Vs. Los Angeles Clippers (7-11)

7:30 P.M. PST, November 27, 2017

Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

TV: Spectrum SportsNet, Fox Sports Prime Ticket

Radio: 710 AM (ESPN)/ 1330 KWKW (Spanish)

Projected Clippers Starting Lineup:

PG: Milos Teodosic

SG: Austin Rivers

SF: C.J. Williams

PF: Blake Griffin/Jamil Wilson

C: DeAndre Jordan

Key Reserves: Lou Wiliams, Monztrezl Harrell, Sindarius Thornwell, Sam Dekker

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: Jordan Clarkson

SG: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

SF: Brandon Ingram

PF: Kyle Kuzma

C: Andrew Bogut

Key Reserves: Julius Randle, Larry Nance Jr., Corey Brewer, Josh Hart

WANT TO PARTICIPATE IN THE DISCUSSION? CHECK OUT THE NEW LAKERSNATION FORUM CLUB