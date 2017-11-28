Lakers Vs. Clippers: Larry Nance Jr., Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma

The Los Angeles Lakers had plenty of chances against the Clippers on Monday night, but mental mistakes, turnovers, defensive lapses and eight missed free throws got the best of them, losing to their hallway rivals, 120-115. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope finished with a season-high 29 points, but Lou Williams torched his former team with 42.

Larry Nance Jr. made his debut since fracturing his hand, just under four weeks ago. In his return to the starting lineup, head coach Luke Walton said that he thought Nance Jr. was probably their best player on the floor.

Nance talks about what it was like to finally be out on the floor again and whether he feels any more confident knowing that Walton still trusted him in the starting lineup. Kyle Kuzma is asked about whether he feels more effective in the second unit, since his time spent with the starters.

Lonzo Ball finished with three points (1-7), seven assists, five rebounds and three turnovers in their loss and talks about the Lakers biggest mistakes against the Clippers. Plus, does Ball agree with Walton that they are playing down to opponents with losing records?







