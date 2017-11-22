Lakers Vs. Bulls: Julius Randle, Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram



The Los Angeles Lakers came roaring back from a 19-point deficit in the third quarter to beat the Chicago Bulls 103-94 on Tuesday night. After the first half lacked both defensive effort and taking care of the basketball, Julius Randle and Josh Hart sparked the comeback that led the Lakers to victory.

After the game, head coach Luke Walton said that it was the toughness of Randle and Hart that gave the Lakers the spark they needed in addition to the team committing just one turnover in the second half (compared to 13 in the first).

Lonzo Ball struggled with his shot again (3-13 FG, 2-8 3FG, eight points) and opens up about his frustrations. Ball did corral 13 rebounds and dished out four assists, and was on the floor to close out the victory.

Randle discusses what makes this team different from last season and whether or not he’s approaching the game differently with his minutes allotted. Randle is also asked whether his recent uptick in minutes makes him feel like he’s being rewarded for all the hard work he’s put in.







WANT TO PARTICIPATE IN THE DISCUSSION? CHECK OUT THE NEW LAKERSNATION FORUM CLUB