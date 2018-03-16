Lakers Video: Keeping Hope Alive For Playoffs

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently a handful of games out of the playoffs in the loss column, and while the team might not make the postseason this year, they’ve had plenty of highlights to make fans optimistic for the future.

Chris Manning, formerly of NBA 2K and the godfather of Lakers hype videos, decided to clip together a few of those plays with the audio from a trailer for “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” into a shockingly complementary combination.

Witness Chewbacca roar as Randle dunks, a porg scream underneath B-Roll of Isaiah Thomas and much more in a video that will have even the most pessimistic Lakers fan believing in the team’s future, or even that they could make the playoffs this year, via Manning’s Twitter account:

My brand NEW Lakers video: THE LAST SEED. Enjoy! RT! #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/VifK4CFViB — Chris Manning (@LD2K) March 13, 2018

Even looking at the standings and how much of a mathematical longshot it would be for L.A. to make a postseason run, it’s hard to watch that video and not start to believe juuuuust a little bit, right?

And even if the Lakers don’t make it this season, the sheer number of players to be excited about in Manning’s latest work are reason enough to be ecstatic about the young core of Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma and more that the Lakers have put together.

As is the closing shot of the aging, Luke Skywalker-esque figure that might come to Los Angeles to lead them there this summer.